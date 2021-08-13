Sasha Banks On NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Match With Bayley, WWE SummerSlam Possibly Being Bigger Than WrestleMania

In a recent interview on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, Sasha Banks discussed SummerSlam potentially being bigger than WrestleMania this year, her NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match with Bayley, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Sasha Banks on SummerSlam potentially being bigger than WrestleMania this year: “I actually think that this SummerSlam might be bigger than WrestleMania. It feels like it’s going to be bigger than WrestleMania. I’m counting down the days and it’s really creeping up on me. But I am so ecstatic to be back with fans. There’s nothing like their energy. So I think this crowd is going to be bigger attendance than WrestleMania, which already makes me – it lights a fire in my heart. But yeah, I’m really looking forward to SummerSlam on August 21. And I cannot wait to be the Smackdown Women’s Champion again.”

On her match with Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn: “That has to be definitely one of my top five matches of all time because of what I wanted to leave on the table at that time. I wanted fans to be like ‘that was the greatest women’s match of all time.’ I wanted people to talk about it because I was being called up to the main roster. I was on the main roster for like two months, and I wanted to show not only WWE but the women that we can do it just like the men. No matter what, no limits to it. And it’s crazy that to this day, for that match, that’s the number one match where fans come up to me and say, ‘Thank you, that got me into wrestling. Thank you, now my mom wants to watch it. Thank you, now my daughter wants to be a wrestler.’ It’s just like, ‘What? I can make people feel that way from something I love and just from my work and the passion I put into it?’ It’s so cool. That’s definitely one of my top five. But in recent memory, I think Hell In A Cell with Bayley was definitely one of my favorite matches just because what a brutal match. I was so nervous going in just because the year before, that match destroyed me. And just like, me and Bayley’s chemistry is like no other. She is someone that I trust so much in that ring that we don’t even need to talk. Definitely don’t need to talk in something so dangerous like that type of match. I know that she has me no matter what, whatever type of match we have in that ring together.”

On her approach to her matches: “There’s everything and that’s why I try to be the best. I try to have skills in every single category. When I’m in the ring with someone like say Zelina [Vega] or Nia Jax, I have to change up my game because that’s two completely different type of players that I’m going to be in the ring with. I study like nobody else. I want to have the greatest matches with every single person I’m in the ring with. I think of it as a game. ‘How can I make this the greatest match tonight and how can this be the best match ever with the person I’m in the ring with?’”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.