Sasha Banks on How The Rock’s Transition to Acting From Wrestling Inspired Her

– During a recent interview with Ahch-To Radio: A Star Wars Podcast, Sasha Banks discussed getting her role in The Mandalorian and why she looks up to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after transitioning to acting from the world of wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sasha Banks on getting the call to work on The Mandalorian “When I got the call for Star Wars, I thought, wow I have the potential to be not only talked about in the same line of work [not only] with those guys in the wrestling realm but also in the Hollywood realm.”

On mixing her acting career while she’s still active in wrestling: “You don’t see women come from that space to the Hollywood world. It’s usually when they’re retired or injured or something of that sorts. I’m at the top of my game, in my prime.”

Banks on her admiration for The Rock: “He’s the number one actor in the whole friggin’ world. He came from wrestling. He’s only been in wrestling for a short amount of time but his impact alone just tells you how hard of work he put in. So when I look at people like him I’m just like, ‘Alright, it’s time to one-it-up and do it for the women.’ I’m trying to do this for the women going forward so that we can be in the same light, in the same talks as all of them.”