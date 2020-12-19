Sasha Banks On a Possible Queen of the Ring Tournament, What Dream Match She Wants to Have

Sasha Banks does want to see Queen of the Ring happen as well as Evolution 2, and she’d love to see both happen in conjunction with each other. Banks spoke with ProSieben MAXX for an Instagram live chat and was asked about Queen of the Ring and Evolution, plus who her dream match would be and more. You can check out the highlights and full video below:

Sasha Banks on whether she’d rather have Evolution 2 or a Queen of the Ring tournament: “I feel like — I mean, a Queen of the Ring tournament on a whole PPV for itself would be really freaking cool. But I’ve been waiting for Evolution 2 for a very long time. So maybe we can do that first, and maybe we can start off little bit [with] matches at Evolution for the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Maybe something like that can happen. But that’s up to you guys, you have to tweet Vince [McMahon]. Make sure you keep on tweeting him so we can have that in 2021.”

On the dream match she still wants to have in WWE: “There are so many. There’s so many new women, so I feel like all these matches, I can have. But even like a dream match with Trish Stratus? I feel we can make happen one day, I really do if she wants to, if she’s down. But we have to get paid a lot of money for that one, okay? Because that’s top dollar right there.”

