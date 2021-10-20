Sasha Banks On Representing Women At WWE Crown Jewel Tomorrow

In an interview with New York Post, Sasha Banks spoke about representing women tomorrow at WWE Crown Jewel, in which she will compete against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Here are highlights:

On being a part of the first women’s match in Abu Dhabi in 2017: “To see little kids’ faces and women’s faces of just … they’ve never seen anything like that before. In Abu Dhabi that was such a special moment for me. It’s one of the top-five things that I’ve ever done in my career. It’s something that I take with me for the rest of my life, just the feeling alone.”

On WWE having two women’s matches on the show: “I feel like they [WWE} always strive to be more. Now we are having two women’s matches on the card and two dominant women’s matches on the card.”

On Bianca Belair: “Bianca Belair just came on the scene just full force. She is legit the strongest, the fastest and she’s on her way to being one of the greatest of all time. She has a lot to learn and she is definitely making a name for herself. I’m super proud of her and I love watching her grow into the performer that she is today.”