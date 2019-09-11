Sasha Banks On Taking a Step Back From WWE After WrestleMania, Reuniting With Bayley

– Sasha Banks appeared on WFNZ radio promoting her match with Becky Lynch at Clash of Champions and discussed her post-WrestleMania hiatus and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On the boom in women’s wrestling: “It feels incredible. It’s honestly a dream come true. It’s everything that I ever dreamed of since I was a kid … it’s really incredible to be in this generation and just seeing how far the girls have come just in the past five years. Before, we wouldn’t even get PPV matches, or they would be so short. And now we get to main event. We’re just really taking over and I’m really excited for all of this, and I’m even more excited for this Sunday.”

On taking time off after WrestleMania: “I’ve been doing this for seven years straight, [with] no breaks. So you know, people need to step back and re-evaluate their lives, and take care of their souls and their minds. I’m back and I’m better than ever, and I got myself a championship match on Sunday so, I think I did quite well for myself, right?”

On Bayley turning heel and joining her: “Everybody’s talking about Sasha Banks and that’s what I was born to do. I’m a star, I’m a main eventer, I’m a headliner. I’m making money and I’m making moves. Period. And if it’s best for me to bring Bayley, my best friend, with me then that’s what I’m doing.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WFNZ