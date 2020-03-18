Sasha Banks On Wrestlemania At WWE Performance Center: ‘We Will Do Our Best’

It was reported earlier this week that WWE is moving Wrestlemania 36 from Tampa, Florida to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Several wrestlers commented when it happened, including Sasha Banks. She initially made a post on Twitter, but later posted a longer version to Instagram.

The Twitter post read: “It breaks my [heart emoji] to know that fans won’t be able to attend #WrestleMania They aren’t just there to watch the show, they’re apart of it! But priority #1 is everyone’s health. So on April 5th we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. Its what you deserve.”

She added on Instagram: ““It honestly hurts to know that fans, whom a lot of save their money all year to go to wrestlemania, won’t be able to attend. The idea of a parent having to tell their child that they won’t be able to go breaks my heart. Fans make wrestlemania week! All of the events, axxess, they aren’t just there to watch the show, they’re apart of it. But in the end, the world is a scary place right now, and priority number 1 is everyone’s health and safety. So on April 5th, wrestlemania will happen, and we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. I wish you were there, but I will perform as if all of you are, because it’s what you deserve like a boss. #wrestlemania”