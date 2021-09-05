wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Possibly Hints at Return Date With Latest Tweet
September 5, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, Sasha Banks was backstage at last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. However, she did not appear during the FOX TV broadcast. Banks did put out a tweet earlier today that simply reads “12” with a glowing star next to it, along with the music video by Europe’s “The Final Countdown,” which you can see below.
12 days from now would be the Friday, September 12 edition of SmackDown. However, whether that’s what she means or not remains to be seen.
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) September 5, 2021
