Sasha Banks Posts Photo With IIconics From After Wrestlemania

It was reported yesterday that Sasha Banks and Bayley were reportedly vocally unhappy with losing their women’s tag team titles to the IIconics at Wrestlemania 35. At the time, it was claimed that they laid around on the floor of the locker room and their hotel room, “loudly making it known they were unhappy” about the decision.

Sasha Banks may be trying to downplay those rumors, as she posted a photo to Instagram today of herself, Bayley and the new champions posing together, all with smiles on their faces. The photo simple has the caption of “<3 #womenswrestling". This is Sasha's first comment of any kind since the news broke that she tried to quit WWE over the decision to take the belts off of her team. She has yet to publicly comment on if the reports are accurate or not, although she did recently start following AEW on Twitter.