Sasha Banks Praises Two NXT 2.0 Women Wrestlers, Would Like To Work With Them

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi were asked about the possibility of heading to NXT 2.0 during a media conference in the UK (per GiveMeSport). Check out what Sasha had to say:

On Mandy Rose: “I have a little history with Mandy Rose. She and them can get it anytime”

On Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (Kacy Catanzaro): “I really like Kayden and Kacy down there. They’ve been working really hard. I’ve trained with both of them at D-Von’s school. I love girls that want to do more. You have the Performance Center, which is crazy, amazing, but if you go outside of that and want to grow and keep on learning, I admire girls that keep on wanting to be their best. I’ve seen them work so hard for so long and would love the opportunity to go down there and tangle with them”