Sasha Banks Receives Stitches After Smackdown Match

– It looks like WWE Superstar Sasha Banks had to get stitches after getting a cut on the corner of her lip last Friday on Smackdown. During the show last Friday, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair beat Banks and Bayley via submission. After the match, Banks shared a photo of the stitches she received on her Instagram story, which you can see below. She wrote in the caption, “I’m suing.”

Sasha Banks is set to face Becky Lynch later tonight at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. She will face Lynch in a Hell in a Cell Match for the Raw women’s title. The event will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California later today. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.