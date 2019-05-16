wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Replies To Fan Regarding Her WWE Status, WWE Stock Rises
— Sasha Banks took to Twitter yesterday and replied to a tweet from a fan regarding her allegedly trying to quit WWE over – among other things – her and Bayley losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles to the IIconics at WrestleMania 35.
Who said that?
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 15, 2019
“THE INTERNET”
Jaja pic.twitter.com/wWCengy2zL
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 15, 2019
— WWE’s stock rose today. Up by 0.53%, it closed at $81.65 per share. The high on the day was $83.38 with a low of $81.25.
