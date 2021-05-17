Sasha Banks Replies To Alexa Bliss’ Playground Invite

May 17, 2021 | Posted by

As we previously reported, WWE Smackdown wrestler Sasha Banks posted a message on Twitter, which eventually led to a back-and-forth with RAW’s Alexa Bliss. Bliss eventually invited her to her ‘playground’ and Banks has responded.

Banks wrote: “Show me again, the power of the darkness.”

Bliss added: “Gladly…always room for more on the playground.”

Banks then replied: “Let me in.”