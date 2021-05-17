wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Replies To Alexa Bliss’ Playground Invite
May 17, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, WWE Smackdown wrestler Sasha Banks posted a message on Twitter, which eventually led to a back-and-forth with RAW’s Alexa Bliss. Bliss eventually invited her to her ‘playground’ and Banks has responded.
Banks wrote: “Show me again, the power of the darkness.”
Bliss added: “Gladly…always room for more on the playground.”
Banks then replied: “Let me in.”
Let me in 🙏🏾
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 16, 2021
