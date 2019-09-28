Sasha Banks Reportedly Extends Current WWE Contract

– According to a report by Fightful, former WWE Raw women’s champion Sasha Banks has extended her current WWE contract. The news reportedly came from two sources, one of which is said to be a “high-level name” in WWE. Per the report, Banks was able to reach a deal to extend her contract after she recently returned to WWE programming. She recently returned to WWE last August after a lengthy hiatus.

The terms and length of the deal were not disclosed. Previously, sources stated that Banks had re-signed with the company in 2018. In May 2018, it was rumored that Banks signed what sounded to be a new multi-year contract with WWE. So, it sounds like if Banks has resolved her previous issues that led to her taking a hiatus from the ring after WrestleMania 35, it appears she would be staying in WWE for the foreseeable future.

Sasha Banks is set to face Becky Lynch next month for the Raw women’s title at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. She will face Lynch in a Hell in a Cell match at the event. The card is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, 2019. The event will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.