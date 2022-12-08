Sasha Banks Reportedly Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month

PWInsider reports that Mercedes Varnado, better known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is set to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. It’s unknown if she will appear in front of the live audience, but she is being brought in by New Japan.

In October, Banks teased a match with KAIRI in STARDOM. KAIRI is the current IWGP Women’s Champion.

While Banks hasn’t wrestled since May, she has been actively training at various locations in the US and Mexico. She’s still listed on the WWE roster but hasn’t appeared for them since she and Naomi walked out of the company.