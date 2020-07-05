wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Responds to Booker T’s Comments About Bayley
July 5, 2020
Sasha Banks has heard Booker T’s comments about Bayley and took to Twitter to share her thoughts on them. As previously reported, Booker discussed Banks and Bayley on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast and said of Bayley, “She may not be great at anything, but she’s good at everything.”
In reponse, Banks posted:
We’re better than Harlem Heat! Now can you dig that SUCKA @BookerT5x #sasha3shows #Bayley3Brands pic.twitter.com/LaV2lTHK20
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 5, 2020
