Sasha Banks Retains Smackdown Women’s Title, Gets Attacked By Carmella

Sasha Banks finally broke her champion’s curse, successfully defending her Smackdown Women’s Title on this week’s show, but then collided with Carmella. Banks defeated Bayley on Friday’s episode of Smackdown to make her first successful defense of a singles title on the main roster. You can see pics and video from the match below.

As Banks was celebrating on the ramp, Carmella came out and blindsided her with a kick followed by a facebuster on the stage. The Smackdown star redebuted herself as “Untouchable” in a recent series of promos, and it would seem as if she will be Banks’ next feud: