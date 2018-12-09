Sasha Banks Discusses Returning to Venue of First WWE Women’s Match in UAE

– During her trip to Abu Dhabi, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks revisited the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium to reflect on her historic match that took place one year ago in Abu Dhabi. The match marked the first time women competed in WWE match in the United Arab Emirates. It was also the first time the Raw women’s title was defended in the region. Below are some highlights of Sasha Banks talking about coming back to the stadium (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Sasha Banks on how humbling it is to come back: “It’s quite humbling to come back. Right now, it looks completely different because it was at night time and there was no tennis court. It doesn’t even feel or look like how it looked like when I was here. Which is kinda crazy. I didn’t even know which way that we came out. I do remember, before I came out I was legit shaking and crying because I was so nervous that I wanted just to make a difference.”

Sasha Banks on wanting to make a statement while she was there: “And I wanted to make a statement. It’s kinda humbling to know that I’m back here a year later, but for something completely different, supporting the Special Olympics. So it’s like, I did two meaningful things in this country. So, yeah, it’s really cool. And I can’t believe that I’m back. Life’s really crazy and the universe works in mysterious ways to bring you back to places where I think you’re supposed to be. I’m really happy to be back here.”