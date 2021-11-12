wrestling / News

Sasha Banks’ Return Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

November 12, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will make her return on tonight’s edition of SmackDown, and she has revenge on her mind after being attacked by Shotzi on the October 29 episode of the show.

Here’s the full release from WWE on Banks appearing on SmackDown:

The Boss is back, and she’s coming for Shotzi.

Sasha Banks returns to SmackDown tonight for the first time since suffering a vicious attack at the hands of Shotzi that included being thrown face-first into her tank.

There is no doubt The Blueprint knows exactly who she is targeting upon her return to the blue brand. So what exactly will unfold?

Find out tonight on SmackDown live at 8/7 C on FOX!

