wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Returning to Smackdown For This Week’s Draft Episode
September 29, 2021 | Posted by
Sasha Banks is set to make her return to Smackdown this week for the start of the WWE Draft. Banks, who returned to WWE TV at Extreme Rules to lay out both Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, has been announced as appearing on Friday’s episode in Baltimore, Maryland.
Banks was last seen on Smackdown on August 13th before SummerSlam. She was pulled from her Smackdown Women’s Championship match with Belair at SummerSlam, which then saw Lynch take her place and win the title.
Smackdown airs Friday live on FOX.
The Boss @SashaBanksWWE returned at Extreme Rules and promised to be on Friday Night SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/v3xAHgZGLu
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 29, 2021
