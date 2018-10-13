Sasha Banks Reportedly Returning to WWE Live Events Next Week

– As previously reported, it looked like Sasha Banks was slated to return to WWE as early as October 20. PWInsider also reports that it’s “confirmed” that Banks will return to the road for WWE on next week’s live events.

Sasha Banks has recently been on the shelf due to an undisclosed injury. As noted, Banks is currently advertised on the arena website and WWE.com for the October 20th live event in Portland, Maine.