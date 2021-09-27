wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Returns, Disrupts Smackdown Women’s Title Match at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)
Bianca Belair’s shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules was ruined by a returning Sasha Banks. Banks made her return at Sunday’s PPV, attacking Belair as she was about to KOD Becky Lynch to cause a disqualification.
Banks then attacked Belair and then turned on Lynch. She delivered Backstabbers to both before saying she’d see both of them on Friday at Smackdown. Our live, ongoing coverage of Extreme Rules is here.
UP NEXT: #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE defends her #SmackDown #WomensTitle against The #ESTofWWE @BiancaBelairWWE! #ExtremeRules
🦚 https://t.co/NX8ZVJtSsF
🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRbcQ7C pic.twitter.com/r7hwCjB3cE
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 27, 2021
🎶 I'M ON MY OWN
AGAINST THE WALL 🎶
HERE COMES THE E-S-T!#ExtremeRules @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/tqPEFM9PPd
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
THE MAN GOES EXTREME.@BeckyLynchWWE defends that #SmackDown #WomensTitle against @BiancaBelairWWE RIGHT NOW streaming live on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!
🦚 https://t.co/zvJycsPZLJ
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYU7p64 pic.twitter.com/OOlggcPyvX
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
She's the quickEST and fastEST for a reason.#ExtremeRules #WomensTitle @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/OU3jdNFIId
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
What has @BeckyLynchWWE gotten herself into?#ExtremeRules #WomensTitle @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/cLw9R4Dzs0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
Did somebody say STRONGEST?#ExtremeRules #WomensTitle @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/T9f4hZuWHA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
.@BiancaBelairWWE looks to OVERPOWER @BeckyLynchWWE in pursuit of the #SmackDown #WomensTitle at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/ft3C5yuWpF
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
DIS-ARM-HER APPLIED.
Can @BeckyLynchWWE capitalize?! #ExtremeRules #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/rbPsLGmsLs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
THE BOSS IS HERE.@SashaBanksWWE is taking her place back in the spotlight at the expense of his #SmackDown #WomensTitle Match!#ExtremeRules @BiancaBelairWWE @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/3fqQyAmrmv
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
NO ONE IS SAFE FROM THE BOSS.#ExtremeRules #WomensTitle @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/oJZoFT5I8E
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
"I'll see the two of you this Friday."
See you on #SmackDown, @SashaBanksWWE! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/7no4VJCDNU
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
🤯🤯🤯🤯
It's BOSS TIME at #ExtremeRules! @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/lqB13bytZP
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Discusses Having Body Issues In the Past, Getting Back in Shape After Giving Birth
- Adam Cole Talks About His Positive Relationship With Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Says He Formed A Bond With Triple H
- Nick Dinsmore on How Steve Austin Convinced Vince McMahon to Put Him on WWE TV
- Arn Anderson Shares His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Being Booed On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam