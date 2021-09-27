wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Returns, Disrupts Smackdown Women’s Title Match at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)

September 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair’s shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules was ruined by a returning Sasha Banks. Banks made her return at Sunday’s PPV, attacking Belair as she was about to KOD Becky Lynch to cause a disqualification.

Banks then attacked Belair and then turned on Lynch. She delivered Backstabbers to both before saying she’d see both of them on Friday at Smackdown. Our live, ongoing coverage of Extreme Rules is here.

