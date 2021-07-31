Sasha Banks Returns on WWE Smackdown, Makes Save For Bianca Belair

The Boss is back, as Sasha Banks made her return to TV on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Banks come down to the ring to make the save for Bianca Belair, who as being assaulted by Carmella and Zelina Vega who both wanted Smackdown Women’s Championship shots. Banks came to the ring and took out the heels before helping Belair up and hugging her.

Shortly after that, Sonya Deville announced that the main event of Smackdown would feature Belair and Banks teaming against Carmella and Vega. This will be Banks’ first match since she lost to Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night one.