WWE News: Sasha Banks Gets Revenge on Carmella, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Street Profits Highlights

November 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sasha Banks has turned the tables on Carmella, getting revenge on her on this week’s Smackdown. Carmella, who has assaulted Banks through sneak attacks for several weeks, was cutting a promo backstage when she called for a drink. That drink was handed over by Banks, who nailed her rival and beat her down:

– WWE posted highlights of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode’s non-title win over The Street Profits from tonight’s show:

