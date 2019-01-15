wrestling / News
Sasha Banks, Riott Squad, Kairi Sane and More React to WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Reveal
– Several of WWE’s female stars including Sasha Banks, Riott Squad, and more took to Twitter to react to last night’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Title reveal. You can see the posts below from the stars. The inaugural champions (of the current iteration of the titles, anyway) will be crowned at Elimination Chamber.
Three teams each from Raw and Smackdown will face off in the chamber with the titles on the line.
🤔🤔🤔❤️#WomensTagTitles pic.twitter.com/IHoOiSioHB
— KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) January 16, 2019
I need a ride or die partner ASAP! https://t.co/C9lQpwaDM8
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 15, 2019
Wow. Last year @WWE_MandyRose and I stepped inside the chamber for the first time to make history this year we’re gonna do it again and become the first ever women’s tag champs! #CountOnIt #FireandDesire https://t.co/pIlxt5phnJ
— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 15, 2019
Oh boy oh boy oh boy. It’s happening!!!!! 😍🤗😍🤗😍🤗 https://t.co/KEkFbb1Z0h
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 15, 2019
This is awesome… @SonyaDevilleWWE & I WILL become the first-ever Women’s #TagTeamChampions #FireNDesire https://t.co/OF8Yt333uG
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) January 15, 2019
Makes my heart beat a little harder, a little faster 🙏💫💕 pic.twitter.com/K53ISFtZgK
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 15, 2019
And you better put respect on them! @WWE https://t.co/Ym9j3bq335
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 15, 2019
These WILL be ours. #RiottSquad https://t.co/QWVeNUWSOE
— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) January 15, 2019
Those #WomensTagTeamChampionships are ours.
Mark.
My.
Words #Riottisforever
— Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) January 15, 2019
It’s our purpose. #RiottSquad pic.twitter.com/Si38StcYaP
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 15, 2019
I woke up this morning with this image burned into my mind. 2019 is the year of #TheHorsewomen 🐎🐎🐎🐎 #reality https://t.co/SzoiYpK0HP
— Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) January 15, 2019
Ahhh they are beautiful!! And they will look #IIconic around the waist of myself & @PeytonRoyceWWE ❤️🤗🥳 https://t.co/9FIIgsBsCV
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 15, 2019
I think through everything I have been through, every role I am given, I DELIVER! I think it’s my time to shine, I need my ride or die who is at my side.. step upppppp!!! @wwe #wwe #WWEChamber https://t.co/57mBcCE3VA
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 15, 2019