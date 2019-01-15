Sasha Banks, Riott Squad, Kairi Sane and More React to WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Reveal

– Several of WWE’s female stars including Sasha Banks, Riott Squad, and more took to Twitter to react to last night’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Title reveal. You can see the posts below from the stars. The inaugural champions (of the current iteration of the titles, anyway) will be crowned at Elimination Chamber.

Three teams each from Raw and Smackdown will face off in the chamber with the titles on the line.

I need a ride or die partner ASAP! https://t.co/C9lQpwaDM8 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 15, 2019

Wow. Last year @WWE_MandyRose and I stepped inside the chamber for the first time to make history this year we’re gonna do it again and become the first ever women’s tag champs! #CountOnIt #FireandDesire https://t.co/pIlxt5phnJ — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 15, 2019

Oh boy oh boy oh boy. It’s happening!!!!! 😍🤗😍🤗😍🤗 https://t.co/KEkFbb1Z0h — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 15, 2019

Makes my heart beat a little harder, a little faster 🙏💫💕 pic.twitter.com/K53ISFtZgK — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 15, 2019

I woke up this morning with this image burned into my mind. 2019 is the year of #TheHorsewomen 🐎🐎🐎🐎 #reality https://t.co/SzoiYpK0HP — Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) January 15, 2019

Ahhh they are beautiful!! And they will look #IIconic around the waist of myself & @PeytonRoyceWWE ❤️🤗🥳 https://t.co/9FIIgsBsCV — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 15, 2019