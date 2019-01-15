wrestling / News

Sasha Banks, Riott Squad, Kairi Sane and More React to WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Reveal

January 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Women's Tag Team Championships WWE Women's Tag Team Title

– Several of WWE’s female stars including Sasha Banks, Riott Squad, and more took to Twitter to react to last night’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Title reveal. You can see the posts below from the stars. The inaugural champions (of the current iteration of the titles, anyway) will be crowned at Elimination Chamber.

Three teams each from Raw and Smackdown will face off in the chamber with the titles on the line.

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Jeremy Thomas


