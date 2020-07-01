Sasha Banks on Trying to Be a Role Model For Others, Tonight’s NXT Match

Sasha Banks did a new interview with Sports Illustrated discussing her responsibility to set an example for others, her match against Io Shirai tonight and more.

On trying to set an example for others: “For me, being a role model and a leader is what I have to give back to the universe. It’s not easy to be so exposed and so open and so raw, but I’m here to show people that I’m a real person, too. I am just lucky and fortunate enough to be living my dream in front of millions of people. If that connects with people, if that resonates, all I can do is be myself and hopefully show people that no matter what they go through–whether it’s good, bad, or hard–we’re all in this together.”

On her statement about Sammy Guevara’s “rape” comment: “As you can see on social media, I left my comment out there, I made my statement. I don’t feel like I need to touch upon it any more than I did, but as a role model, I have to lead by example. I can’t show hate with hate. I only can show through education, dignity, and integrity.”

On her own journey through life: “We all have a journey and a story, and we’re able to tell people what we’ve overcome. No one’s perfect, no one’s had an easy road or an easy life, but overcoming difficulty makes us who we are. I’m so thankful for everything that I’ve ever been through since I was a kid. If I didn’t go through those things, I wouldn’t be the strongest person I’ve ever been in my whole life.”

On her match with Io Shirai on tonight’s show: “I’m just coming down here today to show people that this is not their NXT. This has always been my NXT, and that’s what I’m going to show tonight.”

On working multiple brands as WWE Women’s Tag Team co-champion: “I used to wrestle five days a week. It’s nothing new. Working three times a week is easy for me. If I need to work Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, then that’s what I’m going to do.”