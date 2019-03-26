Sasha Banks Comments on the Backstage Atmosphere When Roman Reigns Announced His Return

– WWE Superstar and women’s tag team champion Sasha Banks spoke to reporters in a media call this week. During the interview, she talked about the return for Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (per Sportskeeda).

Sasha Banks on working with The IIconics on Smackdown: “They’re awesome. They’re cheaters. But I’ll give credit where it’s due. They beat us. They pinned me by cheating but they’re great talents and I think they need to be used more. So, we’re excited to work with them in the future. It was great working with them. And I hope we do it more often.”

Her thoughts on Vickie Guerrero: “Vickie has been nothing but amazing to me. She actually gave me a pair of Eddie Guerrero’s tights. She has no idea what that means to me. I hope to make Eddie Guerrero’s name proud. I’m not related to them but he had just the biggest impact on my life. Just the biggest. A lot of people haven’t seen an Eddie Guerrero match. When I talk about it, they go back and watch. I want everyone to know how amazing Eddie Guerrero was to me. How much influence he had on my career.”

Sasha Banks on the backstage atmosphere when Roman Reigns returned: “Everyone’s so happy. I missed him so much. He has been nothing but amazing to me. He’s taught me so much and I’m so happy he’s back. When he made the announcement, I know everybody went to Gorilla. And they went to Gorilla again when he came back because they were so happy he’s here.”