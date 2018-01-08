wrestling
WWE News: Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns Visit Civil Rights Museum, Clip of Triple H vs. Jericho From 2000
January 8, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a clip of Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns visiting the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, which is the site of tonight’s episode of RAW.
.@SashaBanksWWE and @WWERomanReigns listen to the iconic words of #MLK at @NCRMuseum in #Memphis. pic.twitter.com/APhhzFPXCF
— WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2018
– WWE has also released a clip of Triple H vs. Chris Jericho from 2000, which features Jericho defeating Triple H for the WWE title before the decision is reversed.