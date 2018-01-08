 

WWE News: Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns Visit Civil Rights Museum, Clip of Triple H vs. Jericho From 2000

January 8, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has posted a clip of Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns visiting the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, which is the site of tonight’s episode of RAW.

– WWE has also released a clip of Triple H vs. Chris Jericho from 2000, which features Jericho defeating Triple H for the WWE title before the decision is reversed.

