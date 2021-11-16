Sasha Banks Was ‘Pissed Off’ When Ronda Rousey Joined WWE, Talks Potentially Having Another Match With Her

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Sasha Banks discussed initially being pissed off when Ronda Rousey joined WWE, potentially working with her again, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Sasha Banks on initially being pissed off when Ronda Rousey joined WWE: “I can only speak for myself. There might be a little tension, I don’t know [about] real heat. I was pissed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, get a [better] locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I’m like, ‘Excuse me? Who is you and what you do?’ Besides respecting everything she’s done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that’s my home. That’s where I’m the legit boss, not Ronda Rousey. So, there could have been a lot of tension from that. The other three, I just didn’t know. I didn’t even know why they call themselves the Four Horsewomen. I was like, ‘Thank you so much for being a fan, but that is our trademark,’ second, after Ric Flair in WCW.”

On her match with Rousey at Royal Rumble 2019 and potentially working with her again: “I’m so down to working with Ronda again. I loved our match at Royal Rumble. To have a match with somebody that doesn’t have the professional wrestling background and was so new and fresh, I love challenges like that. She got it so quick because she did love it and was a fan and because of her fighting background, she knew how to take things and it just kind of flowed so easily and naturally for her. She was awesome to work with, and I would love to have another match with her.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.