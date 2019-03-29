– Sasha Banks spoke to Vicente Beltrán earlier this. Below are some highlights.

On Her Royal Rumble Match With Ronda Rousey: “It was a dream match for her though. She said it.”

On Being Disappointed In Not Facing Trish Stratus & Lita at WrestleMania 35: “It’s not a disappointment to me. Right now, I’m very happy with who I’m going to face at WrestleMania. I hope that one day I get the opportunity to wrestle Trish and Lita for the Tag Team Titles.”

On Defending The Women’s Titles at a TakeOver: “It’d be amazing. That’s exactly what me and Bayley want to do. We want to take these titles all over the world whether it’s Raw, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK. It doesn’t matter. Any team, any place, any time. We want to make these Tag Team Titles very important.”