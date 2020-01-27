wrestling / News

Sasha Banks’ WWE Royal Rumble Spot Reportedly Given To Kelly Kelly

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks was scheduled to be part of the Women’s Royal Rumble over the weekend. Something changed prior to the show though, and her spot in the match ended up going to Kelly Kelly.

No other details are known right now about what happened that caused the change.

Charlotte Flair won the match.

