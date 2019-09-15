Sasha Banks Addresses Rumors Around Her WWE Hiatus, Says Fans Don’t Really Know Her

Sasha Banks spoke on her recent WWE Chronicle special (h/t Fightful) about all the rumors regarding her recent hiatus from WWE, noting that she has learned to not worry about what other people think of her.

On if the rumors bothered her: “Yeah, at first it really bothered me. It really bothered me because it was the same feeling how I felt when that Paige stuff happened. Just like, man, you guys don’t know the full story. You don’t know the full thing,” she said. “And then, just like how the hell do they make this stuff up too? I saw so much stuff like ‘crying on the floor of the locker room.’ No, I got undressed, put my clothes on and walked out and stood with the fans with Pam watching the main event, because I was so happy for those girls.”

On false rumors and fans not knowing who she really is: “Then, there’s rumors that I was crying on the hotel floor,” she said. “Please show me those pictures, please show me the footage. You can’t let those things destroy you because I really learned with therapy. You can’t take anything personal because they don’t know me. They don’t know Mercedes and they don’t know Mercedes, who plays Sasha Banks, and they don’t know what we go through day to day at TV, live events or what we do at home. You can let them think whatever they want because they’re not going to change and I don’t have to change for them. I just have to change what makes me feel good for myself.”

Banks notes in the preview clip below that she is very proud of herself for walking away from something she loves because she knows who she is and knows what she wants.