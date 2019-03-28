Sasha Banks Says Her Ronda Rousey Match Wasn’t a Dream Match: ‘It Was For Her, Though’

– Sasha Banks doesn’t think that her match with Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble was a dream match, even if it was one for Rousey. Banks spoke with Vicente Beltrán for a new interview while doing international media for WWE and was asked about her match with Rousey at the Royal Rumble, which Rousey had labeled a “dream match.”

“No,” Banks said when she was asked if she felt the same. “It was a dream match for her, though. She said it.”

Banks was also asked about possibly defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at an NXT Takever show in the future and said she like that idea. “I think that would be amazing,” Banks said (per Wrestling Inc). “That’s exactly what me and Bayley want to do, we want to take these titles all over the world. Whether it’s RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, it doesn’t matter. It could be any team, any place, any time. We really do want that, we want to take over the world and we want to make the tag team titles very important.”