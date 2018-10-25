Sasha Banks Says She Missed Time Due to Post Concussion Symptoms

Sasha Banks was a guest on Conversations with Maria Menounos (transcript via Wrestlezone) and revealed that she was out of action due to post-concussion related issues, but is good to go for Evolution…

“I was having head pain, and I couldn’t function. I couldn’t even drive, I couldn’t sleep, and I [thought] ‘I need to go get checked out’. I went to several neurologists, and they pretty much told me that I have post-concussion something something, [they said] just rest, rest, rest. It came [to be] scary; I was like ‘am I going to make it to [WWE] Evolution?’ I was really scared because we’ve been having a lot of concussion meetings with WWE, taking care of ourselves and head problems. But I was like ‘I’m not OK, I cannot function. I can’t wrestle, I can’t drive, so I need to go get checked out’ but thankfully, I’m OK. I feel back to normal and I’m ready for Sunday.”