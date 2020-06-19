wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Says She And Bayley Are The Greatest Tag Team Ever
In a series of posts on Twitter, Sasha Banks declared that she and Bayley were the greatest tag team of all time. The team became two-time WWE Women’s tag team champions on Smackdown earlier this month. Banks noted that they were better than the Hardy Boyz, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and FTR. FTR’s Dax Harwood spoke up on the matter.
He wrote: “I taught y’all everything you know, sis. Don’t forget where you came from.”
We’re the greatest tag team of all time. @itsBayleyWWE #Leaders #RoleModels pic.twitter.com/rX0V4kbeYE
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 18, 2020
We’re better than The Hardy Boyz pic.twitter.com/7RhbKN4jjE
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 18, 2020
Dude c’mon. I hope you forgot “Roll” on purpose…
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 18, 2020
I taught y’all everything you know, sis. Don’t forget where you came from.
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson on Vince McMahon Firing Daniel Bryan for Choking Out Justin Roberts, Why It Was ‘Lousy’ to Fire Bryan Over That
- WWE Issues Statement on Jordan Devlin Accusations, Details on Other UK Misconduct Allegations
- Liz Savage Accuses NWA Vice President David Lagana of Sexual Assault
- Backstage Rumors on Internal WWE Reactions to Paul Heyman Firing From Executive Director Role