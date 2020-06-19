wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Says She And Bayley Are The Greatest Tag Team Ever

June 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a series of posts on Twitter, Sasha Banks declared that she and Bayley were the greatest tag team of all time. The team became two-time WWE Women’s tag team champions on Smackdown earlier this month. Banks noted that they were better than the Hardy Boyz, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and FTR. FTR’s Dax Harwood spoke up on the matter.

He wrote: “I taught y’all everything you know, sis. Don’t forget where you came from.

