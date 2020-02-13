Sasha Banks Says She’s Rich Thanks to Vince McMahon

Sasha Banks’ gratitude parade toward Vince McMahon continues, as she took to Twitter to thank the WWE Chairman for making her a rich woman. Banks, who has posted tweets here and there randomly thanking her boss for thinks like being drafted to Smackdown and fining Becky Lynch, took to Twitter to comment on how she “would not be rich without [WWE]” and expressed her gratitude.

Banks is off TV currently due to an injury that led to her being pulled from the Royal Rumble.