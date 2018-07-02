Sasha Banks Says She Wants To Be The Greatest of All Time

During an interview with on the CBS Sports’ In This Corner’ podcast (transcript via reddit.com), Sasha Banks spoke about her work ethic and desire to be the greatest of all time…

I feel like I go out there every single week and give it 110-percent. Most recently, I talked to one of my good friends, Mark Sherman, and he told me ‘as long as you work hard, you can’t be unhappy with yourself’ and that’s what I do every single week. Whether they want to push me or not, I’m always going to give it 110-percent. I’m honestly living my dream every single day, so there’s not a lot that I can be mad at. That’s what I do. I want to be the best and go down in history as the greatest woman ever. In fact, screw ‘woman,’ I want to go down as the greatest wrestler ever, and I have to convince the fans that what we do is very real. I train legit every day and own my craft.