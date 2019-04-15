Sasha Banks Seemingly Responds To Rumors With Cryptic Twitter Message

We’ve been covering the Sasha Banks saga quite extensively in the past week. It started with a cancelled appearance on the Wendy Williams show, which led to rumors that she tried to quit WWE over the decision to take the Women’s tag team titles off of Banks and Bayley at Wrestlemania. There were also reports that the tag team were very vocal about their disappointment with the decision.

However, Banks herself has been mostly quiet on social media since the rumors started. She mostly retweeted posts from other people and posted a photo of herself and Bayley with the IIconics on Instagram. Today, however, she broke her silence with a post that seems to respond to the rumors and those who may believe them. She wrote:

Her tweet would seem to suggest that she’s denying the rumors, or it could just be that she’s hyping up tonight’s Superstar Shakeup.