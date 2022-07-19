Sasha Banks Seen Hanging Out With Bayley At Concert Over Weekend

Sasha Banks caught up with Bayley at a concert in Orlando, as seen in a photo posted online over the weekend. As you can see below, the currently-suspended Banks was seen with Bayley at a concert in Orlando and later in a photo posing with some other friends.

Banks’ status with WWE is still unclear, as she is indefinitely suspended and has been rumored (though not confirmed) to have been released. She has been announced to appear at C2E2 in Chicago in August with another convention appearance reportedly set to be announced in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Bayley has been off TV with an injury since last July and is reportedly set to be in town for SummerSlam next weekend.

Sasha and Bayley at a concert in Orlando yesterday 📸 Credit to u/dazzo from Reddit who took the photos pic.twitter.com/d9hxCRXj3v — ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕪𝕨𝕠𝕠𝕕 𝔹𝕒𝕟𝕜$ (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) July 16, 2022