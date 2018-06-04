wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Sends a Message To The Women’s MITB Competitors, The Rock Shares An Inspiring Message With His Fans, Matt Hardy Posts Throwback Photo
– Sasha Banks sent the following message to the other competitors in the Women’s MITB match…
– The Rock posted the following on Instagram, sending an inspirational message to his fans…
– Matt Hardy posted the following photo from WrestleMania 33, taken moments before the Hardy Boys return at WrestleMania 33…
RARE PHOTO-The moment before #BrotherNero & I made our WONDERFUL return to @WWE..
Me- "Day of New, I would have been HONORED to have had you at The #HardyCompound for Apocalypto"
The E that is Big- "We would’ve loved to have been there"
Me- "Time is a flat circle.. NEXT TIME" pic.twitter.com/mW8lDyMnlq
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 4, 2018