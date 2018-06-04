Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Sends a Message To The Women’s MITB Competitors, The Rock Shares An Inspiring Message With His Fans, Matt Hardy Posts Throwback Photo

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sasha Banks

– Sasha Banks sent the following message to the other competitors in the Women’s MITB match…

– The Rock posted the following on Instagram, sending an inspirational message to his fans…

– Matt Hardy posted the following photo from WrestleMania 33, taken moments before the Hardy Boys return at WrestleMania 33…

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Sasha Banks, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, WWE MITB, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading