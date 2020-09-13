wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Set for SmackDown Return This Week to Address Bayley’s Attack
– During today’s NFL broadcast on FOX, FOX aired a promotional clip for Friday Night SmackDown featuring Michael Cole, announcing that Sasha Banks will be back on this week’s show to address the recent attack by her former best friend and tag team partner, SmackDown women’s champion Bayley. You can view a video clip of the promo spot that aired during the FOX NFL broadcast that surfaced on Twitter below.
On the Sept. 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Bayley turned on Sasha Banks, assaulting her after Banks was hurt during their rematch against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag team titles.
@RajGiri_303 Looks like Sasha Banks will be back on Smackdown this Friday to address Bayley. So much for selling the assault. @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/6pw74ZhJUB
— Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) September 13, 2020
