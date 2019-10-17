wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Set For Tomorrow’s Smackdown, WWE Slot Machines On The Way, New Video From Matt Hardy
October 17, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks is set to appear on tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown from Indianapolis. She has been out of action since the Hell in a Cell PPV due to a tailbone injury.
– PWInsider also reports that WWE is working with casino suppliers Bluberi to develop slot machines featuring WWE stars and legends, to ‘provide immersive gaming experiences.’ John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels will be among those featured.
– Here’s the latest “You Don’t Understand” video from Matt Hardy.
