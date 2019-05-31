wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Shares Cryptic Message: ‘Open the Cage, I’ll Spread My Wings’

May 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks

– Sasha Banks took to Twitter to share a message that has fans speculating on her latest status with WWE. Banks posted the following amidst the now month and a half-long rumors about her tenuous status with the company, quoting lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s “Dumb It Down” that suggest she wants to be freed:

Banks has been off the road since reportedly trying to quit the company after WrestleMania weekend. She has been quiet about her status with the company beyond contesting the claim that she tried to quit because she didn’t want to lose the Women’s Tag Team Championship to the IIconics at WrestleMania.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sasha Banks, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading