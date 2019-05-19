wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Shares Photo With Trish Stratus, Dash Wilder Wants A Birthday Greeting From Vince McMahon,
– Sasha Banks posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Trish Stratus, complete with lyrics to Trish’s theme song.
Trish replied in the comments: “Yes, yes it is time to rock and roll ‘lil Purp.”
– Dash Wilder turned 32 yesterday and wondered why Vince McMahon didn’t give him a birthday greeting. When a fan bashed him for it, he reminded them he wasn’t being serious.
No Vince tweet? https://t.co/bL1UVlzfxc
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) May 17, 2019
You should definitely take social media more seriously. If it’s on here, it’s serious. https://t.co/Nfhh7k8bIV
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) May 17, 2019
He did, however, get a birthday greeting from Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks.
Thanks! Better late than nothing at all. https://t.co/GVJcUVaO8R
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) May 19, 2019
