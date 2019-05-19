wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Shares Photo With Trish Stratus, Dash Wilder Wants A Birthday Greeting From Vince McMahon,

May 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks

– Sasha Banks posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Trish Stratus, complete with lyrics to Trish’s theme song.

Trish replied in the comments: “Yes, yes it is time to rock and roll ‘lil Purp.

– Dash Wilder turned 32 yesterday and wondered why Vince McMahon didn’t give him a birthday greeting. When a fan bashed him for it, he reminded them he wasn’t being serious.

He did, however, get a birthday greeting from Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks.

