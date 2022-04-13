Sasha Banks Shows Off New Diamond Grill

– Sometimes, it pays to be the boss. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks picked up the first WrestleMania win of her career at WrestleMania 38: Night 2. She and Naomi won a Fatal 4-Way match to win the titles. Now to celebrate, Banks received a new 6-carat diamond Grillz to celebrate her win.

You can check out the photo Sasha Banks shared on her Instagram below. She wrote the following: