Sasha Banks Shows Off New Tattoo
– Sasha Banks has a new tattoo that she decided to show off on social media yesterday. You can see the post below via tattoo artist Jonathan Garcia’s Instagram of Banks with “Protect” tatted on the inside of her lip.
Banks has been on hiatus from WWE after reportedly threatening to quit after WrestleMania weekend over her and Bayley’s WrestleMania 35 loss of the Women’s Tag Team Championships. She was seen in New York on Friday though, where she was said to be doing work for WWE 2K20.
"Protect" lip tattoo on @sashabankswwe Thanks for letting me do your first tattoo.
