WWE News: Sasha Banks Speaks on Special Olympics, Vintage 1996 Nitro Clip Features Chris Jericho

– During her visit to Dubai, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks talked about the upcoming Special Olympics. You can check out a video of her talk below.

.@SashaBanksWWE explained what the @SpecialOlympics mean to her and expressed her excitement for the upcoming games during a speech at the Dubai Mall! pic.twitter.com/MqPBoiyFRO — WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2018

– WWE released a vintage WWE Network clip showing footage of Chris Jericho vs. Bobby Eaton from a December 9, 1996 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. You can check out that clip below.