Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Speaks on Special Olympics, Vintage 1996 Nitro Clip Features Chris Jericho

December 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks Raw 52818

– During her visit to Dubai, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks talked about the upcoming Special Olympics. You can check out a video of her talk below.

– WWE released a vintage WWE Network clip showing footage of Chris Jericho vs. Bobby Eaton from a December 9, 1996 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. You can check out that clip below.

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Sasha Banks, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 

 

 


More Stories

loading