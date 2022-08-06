Sasha Banks Sports New Hair Color At C2E2

Sasha Banks is at C2E2 in Chicago this weekend and she is sporting a new hair color as she greets her fans. Photos of Sasha’s new hairstyle have made their way online and can be seen below.

She’s got her wigs back. Sasha Banks lives on! pic.twitter.com/EjG1aQIw52 — RockReigns. (@IAmRockReigns) August 6, 2022

thankful for sasha banks, the it girl! pic.twitter.com/uP4sj8fQC9 — chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) August 6, 2022

Sasha Banks looks so good 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5DYxnQnCmA — Jer (@jeremydrobins) August 6, 2022

As noted, there are rumors that Banks and Naomi may be headed back to the WWE after being suspended for walking out back in May.