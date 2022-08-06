wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Sports New Hair Color At C2E2

August 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks WWE Smackdown 10-1-21 Image Credit: WWE

Sasha Banks is at C2E2 in Chicago this weekend and she is sporting a new hair color as she greets her fans. Photos of Sasha’s new hairstyle have made their way online and can be seen below.

As noted, there are rumors that Banks and Naomi may be headed back to the WWE after being suspended for walking out back in May.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sasha Banks, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading