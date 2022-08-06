wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Sports New Hair Color At C2E2
Sasha Banks is at C2E2 in Chicago this weekend and she is sporting a new hair color as she greets her fans. Photos of Sasha’s new hairstyle have made their way online and can be seen below.
@c2e2 @SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE 🥹🥹💙💙
(On story Instagram of @trinity_fatu) pic.twitter.com/6OeBI2c6Xu
— Mathieu Fàbregas 🔴⚪ (@Mathfabregas) August 6, 2022
She’s got her wigs back. Sasha Banks lives on! pic.twitter.com/EjG1aQIw52
— RockReigns. (@IAmRockReigns) August 6, 2022
thankful for sasha banks, the it girl! pic.twitter.com/uP4sj8fQC9
— chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) August 6, 2022
Sasha Banks looks so good 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5DYxnQnCmA
— Jer (@jeremydrobins) August 6, 2022
As noted, there are rumors that Banks and Naomi may be headed back to the WWE after being suspended for walking out back in May.