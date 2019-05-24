Sasha Banks Spotted In New York City For WWE This Week

PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks was in New York City this week for WWE. It’s believed that she was doing work for this year’s WWE 2K game, which would be WWE 2K20.

As has been documented, Banks and WWE are reportedly not in a good place right now, as it was reported that she tried to quit WWE after Wrestlemania following the loss of the WWE Women’s tag team titles, as well as her team with Bayley. Reports at the time claimed that she and Bayley were vocally unhappy about their situation. Since then, Banks has been at home, while Bayley was moved to Smackdown, won Money in the Bank and is the current Smackdown Women’s champion.