WWE News: Sasha Banks’ Surprise Returns On WWE Playlist, Becky Lynch Interview, Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Day of the Girl

The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at Sasha Banks’ surprising returns. You can see the video below:

– The WWE on FOX YouTube account released a video of Ryan Satin interviewing Becky Lynch for his “Out of Character” show. The video is described as follows:

“On Episode 29 of Out of Character, Becky Lynch joins Ryan Satin to discuss: Her surprising SummerSlam return, Motherhood, being drafted to RAW, and the Manhandle Slam.”

– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter celebrating International Day of the Girl, writing:

“On International #DayOfTheGirl, I’m celebrating the girl I was & the woman I am. Then, I was an awkward pre-teen dreaming of working in my family’s business. Now, I’m CBO of @WWE. To girls everywhere – there are no limits to your dreams. #SeeHer @SeeHerOfficial”