Sasha Banks Takes Picture With Tokyo Joshi Pro’s Miyu Yamashita

Sasha Banks has been hanging out with a fair amount of independent talent lately, and the latest is Tokyo Joshi Pro star Miyu Yamashita. Yamashita shared a photo to her Twitter account of herself and the WWE star, which you can see below.

The photo comes less than a day after Banks, whose WWE status continues to be up in the air, appeared in photos shared to LuchaLibre Barcelona’s Facebook page that showed her training at the school. Banks also weighed in on a possible match with KAIRI last weekend.