wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Takes Picture With Tokyo Joshi Pro’s Miyu Yamashita

October 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks WWE Extreme Rules Image Credit: WWE

Sasha Banks has been hanging out with a fair amount of independent talent lately, and the latest is Tokyo Joshi Pro star Miyu Yamashita. Yamashita shared a photo to her Twitter account of herself and the WWE star, which you can see below.

The photo comes less than a day after Banks, whose WWE status continues to be up in the air, appeared in photos shared to LuchaLibre Barcelona’s Facebook page that showed her training at the school. Banks also weighed in on a possible match with KAIRI last weekend.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miyu Yamashita, Sasha Banks, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading